Keros Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KROS) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Keros Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KROS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Keros Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of novel treatments for hematological and musculoskeletal disorders. The company’s product pipeline consists of KER-050, KER-047and KER-012 which are in clinical stage. Keros Therapeutics, Inc. is based in LEXINGTON, MA. “

KROS stock opened at $51.49 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $51.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.84. The company has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.00 and a beta of 1.52. Keros Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $28.50 and a twelve month high of $71.74.

In other news, insider Jennifer Lachey sold 2,650 shares of Keros Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.75, for a total transaction of $142,437.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Julius Knowles sold 4,034 shares of Keros Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.25, for a total value of $234,980.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 35,539 shares of company stock valued at $2,036,397. Corporate insiders own 36.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Keros Therapeutics by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 255,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,963,000 after purchasing an additional 42,941 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Keros Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $139,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in Keros Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $2,786,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Keros Therapeutics by 216.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 33,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,942,000 after acquiring an additional 22,697 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd raised its holdings in Keros Therapeutics by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 320,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,723,000 after acquiring an additional 8,865 shares in the last quarter. 58.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Keros Therapeutics Company Profile

Keros Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients suffering from hematological and musculoskeletal disorders with high unmet medical need. The company's lead protein therapeutic product candidate is KER-050, which is being developed for the treatment of low blood cell counts, or cytopenias, including anemia and thrombocytopenia in patients with myelodysplastic syndromes, or MDS, and in patients with myelofibrosis.

