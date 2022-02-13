Kering SA (OTCMKTS:PPRUY) Short Interest Down 81.3% in January

Kering SA (OTCMKTS:PPRUY) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,900 shares, a decline of 81.3% from the January 15th total of 53,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 309,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of Kering stock traded down $2.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $69.10. The stock had a trading volume of 63,694 shares, compared to its average volume of 101,910. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business has a fifty day moving average of $77.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.62. Kering has a fifty-two week low of $62.44 and a fifty-two week high of $93.44.

Get Kering alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 17th were issued a $0.2469 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.91%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group upgraded Kering from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Kering in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kering from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. HSBC upgraded Kering from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Kering from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $437.00.

Kering Company Profile

Kering SA engages in the design, manufacture, marketing, and retail of apparels and accessories. The firm offers apparel, leather goods, shoes, watches, jewelry, and perfumes and cosmetics products. It operates through the following segments: Gucci, Yves Saint Laurent, Bottega Veneta, Other Houses, Luxury Houses, and Corporate and Other.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kering Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kering and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.