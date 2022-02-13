Kering SA (OTCMKTS:PPRUY) Short Interest Down 81.3% in January

Kering SA (OTCMKTS:PPRUY) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,900 shares, a decline of 81.3% from the January 15th total of 53,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 309,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of Kering stock traded down $2.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $69.10. The stock had a trading volume of 63,694 shares, compared to its average volume of 101,910. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business has a fifty day moving average of $77.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.62. Kering has a fifty-two week low of $62.44 and a fifty-two week high of $93.44.
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 17th were issued a $0.2469 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.91%.
Kering Company Profile
Kering SA engages in the design, manufacture, marketing, and retail of apparels and accessories. The firm offers apparel, leather goods, shoes, watches, jewelry, and perfumes and cosmetics products. It operates through the following segments: Gucci, Yves Saint Laurent, Bottega Veneta, Other Houses, Luxury Houses, and Corporate and Other.
