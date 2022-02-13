Keith D. Phillips Sells 695 Shares of Piedmont Lithium Inc. (NASDAQ:PLL) Stock

Piedmont Lithium Inc. (NASDAQ:PLL) CEO Keith D. Phillips sold 695 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.92, for a total transaction of $33,999.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of PLL stock opened at $50.13 on Friday. Piedmont Lithium Inc. has a one year low of $40.65 and a one year high of $88.97. The company’s 50-day moving average is $51.70 and its 200 day moving average is $55.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 10.65 and a quick ratio of 10.65.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Piedmont Lithium by 208.0% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 385 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Piedmont Lithium by 107.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 519 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new stake in Piedmont Lithium during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in Piedmont Lithium during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Piedmont Lithium by 134.9% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 970 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares during the period. 16.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on PLL shares. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Piedmont Lithium in a research note on Thursday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Piedmont Lithium from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.44.

Piedmont Lithium, Inc is an exploration stage company, which engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. The firm focuses on developing and manufacturing battery quality lithium hydroxide for the electric vehicle industry. Its projects include Carolina Lithium, Quebec, and Ghana.

