Kathleen R. Mcclure Sells 1,646 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Stock

Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) CFO Kathleen R. Mcclure sold 1,646 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.79, for a total value of $580,692.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of ACN stock opened at $329.18 on Friday. Accenture plc has a one year low of $244.44 and a one year high of $417.37. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $370.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $351.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $208.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.25, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.22.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $14.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.22 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 30.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.17 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 10.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 12th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.37%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ACN. Wolfe Research lifted their target price on Accenture from $380.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Accenture from $340.00 to $397.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Accenture from $390.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and issued a $410.00 price target on shares of Accenture in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Accenture from $385.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $391.87.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Accenture during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Accenture by 111.1% in the fourth quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 76 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Accenture by 115.6% in the fourth quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 97 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.08% of the company’s stock.

About Accenture

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

