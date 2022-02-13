Karen Seaberg Sells 3,000 Shares of MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI) Stock

MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI) Director Karen Seaberg sold 3,000 shares of MGP Ingredients stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.84, for a total value of $230,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Karen Seaberg also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 10th, Karen Seaberg sold 3,000 shares of MGP Ingredients stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.42, for a total value of $247,260.00.

On Monday, January 3rd, Karen Seaberg sold 742 shares of MGP Ingredients stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.90, for a total value of $62,995.80.

On Monday, December 13th, Karen Seaberg sold 1,208 shares of MGP Ingredients stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.82, for a total value of $100,046.56.

Shares of NASDAQ:MGPI opened at $78.97 on Friday. MGP Ingredients, Inc. has a 1 year low of $58.00 and a 1 year high of $89.50. The company has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of 22.06 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 4.07 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $82.37 and its 200 day moving average is $72.80.

MGPI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cowen assumed coverage on MGP Ingredients in a report on Friday, January 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $99.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial upgraded MGP Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $80.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded MGP Ingredients from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in MGP Ingredients during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,008,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in MGP Ingredients by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 92,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,830,000 after acquiring an additional 946 shares in the last quarter. EAM Global Investors LLC bought a new stake in MGP Ingredients during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,388,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its position in MGP Ingredients by 26.0% during the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 7,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $618,000 after acquiring an additional 1,499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in MGP Ingredients during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $443,000. Institutional investors own 75.98% of the company’s stock.

About MGP Ingredients

MGP Ingredients, Inc engages in the manufacture and trade of food, beverage, specialty wheat protein and starch food ingredients. It operates through the following segments: Distillery Products and Ingredient Solutions. The Distillery Products segment consists of food grade alcohol and distillery co-products, such as distillers feed and fuel grade alcohol.

