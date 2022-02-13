K9 Gold (CVE:KNC) Stock Price Up 10%

K9 Gold Corp. (CVE:KNC)’s stock price rose 10% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.17 and last traded at C$0.17. Approximately 126,840 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 56% from the average daily volume of 81,127 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.15.
The business has a 50 day moving average of C$0.18 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.25. The stock has a market cap of C$9.72 million and a PE ratio of -1.88.
K9 Gold Company Profile (CVE:KNC)
