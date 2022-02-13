Juva Life Inc. (OTCMKTS:JUVAF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Juva Life Inc. (OTCMKTS:JUVAF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a drop of 62.5% from the January 15th total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 274,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS JUVAF traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.20. The company had a trading volume of 64,329 shares, compared to its average volume of 116,549. Juva Life has a 12 month low of $0.17 and a 12 month high of $1.70. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.29.
Juva Life Company Profile
