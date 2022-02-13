Juva Life Inc. (OTCMKTS:JUVAF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Juva Life Inc. (OTCMKTS:JUVAF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a drop of 62.5% from the January 15th total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 274,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS JUVAF traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.20. The company had a trading volume of 64,329 shares, compared to its average volume of 116,549. Juva Life has a 12 month low of $0.17 and a 12 month high of $1.70. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.29.

Juva Life Company Profile

Juva Life Inc engages in the cultivation, research, manufacturing, distribution, and sale of medical and recreational cannabis products in California. The company was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

