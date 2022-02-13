JTC (LON:JTC) Upgraded to “Buy” by Shore Capital

Shore Capital upgraded shares of JTC (LON:JTC) to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 945 ($12.78) price objective on shares of JTC in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd.

Get JTC alerts:

JTC opened at GBX 759.70 ($10.27) on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 838.55 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 790.48. The company has a market cap of £1.12 billion and a PE ratio of 24.91. JTC has a 1 year low of GBX 588 ($7.95) and a 1 year high of GBX 957.27 ($12.94). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.56, a quick ratio of 3.95 and a current ratio of 4.12.

JTC PLC provides fund, corporate, and private wealth services to institutional and private clients worldwide. It operates through two segments, Institutional Client Services and Private Client Services. The company offers fund services for the administration of various listed and unlisted funds in a range of asset classes, including real estate, private equity, renewables, hedge, debt, and alternative asset classes, as well as other administration services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for JTC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JTC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.