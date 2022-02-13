JPMorgan Chase & Co. Upgrades Kahoot! ASA (OTCMKTS:KHOTF) to Overweight

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Kahoot! ASA (OTCMKTS:KHOTF) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. DNB Markets cut shares of Kahoot! ASA from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Kahoot! ASA in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. They issued a buy rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kahoot! ASA currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $44.00.

Shares of KHOTF stock opened at $3.50 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.60. Kahoot! ASA has a 1 year low of $3.28 and a 1 year high of $14.90.

Kahoot! ASA operates a game-based learning platform in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Latin America and the Caribbean, Africa, the Middle East, and India. The company's platforms help to create, share, and play learning games. It offers Kahoot! Learning platform for learning and engagement services; Actimo, an employee engagement platform which connects and engages Organizations work teams; Drops, a language learning app for visuals and play; Kahoot! DragonBox app for math learning; and Kahoot! Poio Read app, which empowers children to learn to read through play.

