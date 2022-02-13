JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Wheaton Precious Metals (TSE:WPM) Price Target to C$64.00

Wheaton Precious Metals (TSE:WPM) had its price target lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$68.00 to C$64.00 in a research note published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Wheaton Precious Metals in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. They issued a buy rating and a C$51.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals to C$57.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. National Bankshares lowered their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$72.00 to C$65.00 in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals to C$70.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, KeyCorp reiterated a buy rating on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wheaton Precious Metals currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$65.91.

Get Wheaton Precious Metals alerts:

Shares of Wheaton Precious Metals stock opened at C$53.52 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$24.11 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.72. Wheaton Precious Metals has a fifty-two week low of C$44.09 and a fifty-two week high of C$59.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 13.29 and a current ratio of 13.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$51.82 and a 200 day moving average of C$52.93.

In other Wheaton Precious Metals news, Senior Officer Patrick Eugene Drouin sold 30,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$53.43, for a total transaction of C$1,640,380.82. Also, Senior Officer Curzio Domenico Bernardi sold 44,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$56.94, for a total value of C$2,522,442.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$335,946.

About Wheaton Precious Metals

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a mining company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. It has agreements for 24 operating mining assets and 7 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.