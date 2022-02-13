Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JNCE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $31.92 Million

Brokerages predict that Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JNCE) will announce sales of $31.92 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Jounce Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $5.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $55.75 million. Jounce Therapeutics reported sales of $62.34 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 48.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Jounce Therapeutics will report full year sales of $46.06 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $26.91 million to $82.66 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $66.80 million, with estimates ranging from $50.00 million to $83.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Jounce Therapeutics.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Jounce Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Cowen upgraded shares of Jounce Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Jounce Therapeutics from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Jounce Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Jounce Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.19.

Shares of JNCE traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.02. The stock had a trading volume of 196,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 303,119. Jounce Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $5.03 and a 1-year high of $14.84. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.39. The company has a market cap of $410.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.56 and a beta of 1.09.

In related news, CFO Kimberlee C. Drapkin sold 4,595 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.30, for a total transaction of $33,543.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Elizabeth Trehu sold 5,378 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.65, for a total transaction of $35,763.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 58,494 shares of company stock worth $402,616. Insiders own 5.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JNCE. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Jounce Therapeutics by 132.5% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 2,663 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Jounce Therapeutics by 77.2% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,975 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new position in Jounce Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $68,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Jounce Therapeutics by 184.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 6,103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Jounce Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $71,000. 77.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Jounce Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage immunotherapy company, which treat cancer by developing therapies that enable the immune system to attack tumors and provide long-lasting benefits to patients. Its products pipeline include JTX-2011 (ICOS); JTX-4014 (PD-1); Lead Macrophage Program; Macrophage Targeting; T Reg; B Cells; and Stromal Targeting.

