Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) Upgraded to Strong-Buy by StockNews.com

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Sunday.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on JLL. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $302.00 to $318.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $284.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $273.67.

JLL opened at $252.18 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $255.87 and its 200-day moving average is $251.46. Jones Lang LaSalle has a 52-week low of $148.56 and a 52-week high of $275.77. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of JLL. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in the second quarter worth $171,688,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 57.4% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,321,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $330,034,000 after buying an additional 481,821 shares during the last quarter. Senator Investment Group LP bought a new stake in Jones Lang LaSalle during the third quarter valued at $91,793,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle by 48.6% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 770,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $150,540,000 after purchasing an additional 251,917 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle by 6.3% during the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 4,026,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $998,955,000 after purchasing an additional 239,998 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.09% of the company’s stock.

Jones Lang LaSalle, Inc engages in the provision of professional services which specializes in real estate and investment management. It operates through the following geographic segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA); Asia Pacific; and LaSalle Investment Management (LaSalle). The Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific segments provides leasing, capital markets, integrated property and facility management, project management, advisory, and transaction services.

