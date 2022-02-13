Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) Upgraded to Strong-Buy by StockNews.com

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Sunday.
A number of other research firms have also issued reports on JLL. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $302.00 to $318.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $284.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $273.67.
JLL opened at $252.18 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $255.87 and its 200-day moving average is $251.46. Jones Lang LaSalle has a 52-week low of $148.56 and a 52-week high of $275.77. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.
About Jones Lang LaSalle
Jones Lang LaSalle, Inc engages in the provision of professional services which specializes in real estate and investment management. It operates through the following geographic segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA); Asia Pacific; and LaSalle Investment Management (LaSalle). The Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific segments provides leasing, capital markets, integrated property and facility management, project management, advisory, and transaction services.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Jones Lang LaSalle (JLL)
- 2 Tremendous Travel Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/7 – 2/11
- Can Uber (NYSE: UBER) Get Back On Track?
- The Institutions Are Buying Newell Brands, Maybe You Should Too
- Western Digital Stock is Ready to Pick Up
Receive News & Ratings for Jones Lang LaSalle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jones Lang LaSalle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.