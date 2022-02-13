Jonathan W. Fitzgerald Sells 60,000 Shares of Anaconda Mining Inc. (TSE:ANX) Stock

Anaconda Mining Inc. (TSE:ANX) Director Jonathan W. Fitzgerald sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.80, for a total value of C$48,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 510,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$408,000.

Shares of TSE:ANX traded up C$0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$0.86. 183,813 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 187,131. Anaconda Mining Inc. has a 1 year low of C$0.50 and a 1 year high of C$1.05. The company has a market cap of C$154.69 million and a P/E ratio of -28.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.67. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.69.

Get Anaconda Mining alerts:

Separately, Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a C$1.30 price objective on shares of Anaconda Mining in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th.

Anaconda Mining Inc operates as a gold mining, development, and exploration company in Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Point Rousse project comprising 6 mining leases and 7 mineral licenses with a total of 5,552 hectares located in the Baie Verte Mining District, Newfoundland; and the Goldboro Gold project comprising 37 contiguous claims covering an area of 592 hectares situated to the northeast of Halifax, Nova Scotia.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Anaconda Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anaconda Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.