Jonathan W. Fitzgerald Sells 60,000 Shares of Anaconda Mining Inc. (TSE:ANX) Stock

Posted by on Feb 13th, 2022

Anaconda Mining Inc. (TSE:ANX) Director Jonathan W. Fitzgerald sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.80, for a total value of C$48,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 510,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$408,000.

Shares of TSE:ANX traded up C$0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$0.86. 183,813 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 187,131. Anaconda Mining Inc. has a 1 year low of C$0.50 and a 1 year high of C$1.05. The company has a market cap of C$154.69 million and a P/E ratio of -28.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.67. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.69.

Separately, Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a C$1.30 price objective on shares of Anaconda Mining in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th.

About Anaconda Mining

Anaconda Mining Inc operates as a gold mining, development, and exploration company in Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Point Rousse project comprising 6 mining leases and 7 mineral licenses with a total of 5,552 hectares located in the Baie Verte Mining District, Newfoundland; and the Goldboro Gold project comprising 37 contiguous claims covering an area of 592 hectares situated to the northeast of Halifax, Nova Scotia.

Read More

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Anaconda Mining (TSE:ANX)

Receive News & Ratings for Anaconda Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anaconda Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.