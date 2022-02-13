John Joseph Lawless Sells 50,593 Shares of Celestica Inc. (TSE:CLS) Stock

Celestica Inc. (TSE:CLS) (NYSE:CLS) Senior Officer John Joseph Lawless sold 50,593 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$15.02, for a total value of C$760,114.29. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 175,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,633,093.72.

Shares of CLS opened at C$15.28 on Friday. Celestica Inc. has a 52-week low of C$8.94 and a 52-week high of C$17.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$14.31 and its 200-day moving average is C$12.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.81, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market cap of C$1.91 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.68.

Celestica (TSE:CLS) (NYSE:CLS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported C$0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.48 by C$0.08. The business had revenue of C$1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.86 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Celestica Inc. will post 2.2600001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CLS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TD Securities increased their target price on Celestica to C$14.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a C$14.00 price objective on shares of Celestica in a research note on Thursday, October 28th.

Celestica Inc provides hardware platform and supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments, Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions. The company offers a range of product manufacturing and related supply chain services, including design and development, engineering, supply chain management, new product introduction, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

