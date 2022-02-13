JMP Securities Trims BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) Target Price to $145.00

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) had its price objective decreased by investment analysts at JMP Securities from $163.00 to $145.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “market outperform” rating on the technology company’s stock. JMP Securities’ target price suggests a potential upside of 88.97% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on BL. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of BlackLine in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $92.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of BlackLine from $130.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BlackLine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Citigroup started coverage on shares of BlackLine in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $92.00 target price for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of BlackLine from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BlackLine has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.27.

BL stock opened at $76.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 5.08 and a current ratio of 5.08. The stock has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.79 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $110.36. BlackLine has a 52 week low of $75.31 and a 52 week high of $143.51.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $115.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.55 million. BlackLine had a negative return on equity of 4.02% and a negative net margin of 23.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.04) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that BlackLine will post -0.45 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Therese Tucker sold 38,665 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.05, for a total transaction of $4,835,058.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO Peter Hirsch sold 1,762 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.43, for a total transaction of $210,435.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 88,761 shares of company stock valued at $10,436,919 over the last 90 days. 10.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hills Bank & Trust Co increased its position in BlackLine by 0.7% during the third quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 12,163 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,436,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in BlackLine by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,230 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,680,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in BlackLine by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,974 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in BlackLine by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 7,466 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $773,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in BlackLine by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 20,969 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,476,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. 97.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BlackLine, Inc operates a cloud-based software platform which is designed to transform accounting and finance operations for organizations of all types and sizes. Its scalable platform supports critical accounting processes such as the financial close, account reconciliations, intercompany accounting, and controls assurance.

