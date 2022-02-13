JMP Securities Raises Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) Price Target to $55.00

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) had its target price hoisted by JMP Securities from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a buy rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Arch Capital Group currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $52.50.

Get Arch Capital Group alerts:

NASDAQ:ACGL opened at $46.56 on Thursday. Arch Capital Group has a 52 week low of $34.40 and a 52 week high of $49.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $45.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.49.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The insurance provider reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.27. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 22.28% and a return on equity of 9.33%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Arch Capital Group will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Arch Capital Group news, insider Louis T. Petrillo sold 12,567 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $527,814.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Francois Morin sold 16,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.24, for a total transaction of $732,918.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 59.8% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 866 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the period. 88.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Arch Capital Group Company Profile

Arch Capital Group Ltd. provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance lines. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Reinsurance, Mortgage, Corporate (Non-Underwriting), and Other. The Insurance segment consists of insurance underwriting units which offer specialty product lines like construction and national accounts, excess and surplus casualty, lenders products, professional lines, and programs.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Arch Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arch Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.