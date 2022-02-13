JMP Securities Lowers Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) Price Target to $48.00

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) had its price target cut by equities researchers at JMP Securities from $55.00 to $48.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. JMP Securities’ price target suggests a potential upside of 87.57% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on UPWK. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Upwork from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Upwork from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. BTIG Research cut their price objective on Upwork from $65.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Upwork from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Upwork in a report on Friday, January 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.00.

Get Upwork alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:UPWK opened at $25.59 on Friday. Upwork has a fifty-two week low of $22.91 and a fifty-two week high of $64.49. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 3.89 and a current ratio of 3.89. The firm has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -102.36 and a beta of 1.87.

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $136.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.79 million. Upwork had a negative return on equity of 11.12% and a negative net margin of 6.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.01 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Upwork will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Thomas Layton sold 68,849 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.36, for a total value of $3,191,839.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Elizabeth A. Nelson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.78, for a total value of $228,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 121,875 shares of company stock valued at $5,176,238. 9.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. PFS Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Upwork in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $436,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Upwork by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 592,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,224,000 after buying an additional 54,037 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Upwork by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 891,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,465,000 after buying an additional 17,552 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Upwork during the fourth quarter worth approximately $913,000. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its position in Upwork by 1,442.6% in the fourth quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 95,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,278,000 after purchasing an additional 89,731 shares during the period. 69.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Upwork

Upwork, Inc operates an online marketplace that enables businesses to find, hire, and pay freelancers for short-term and longer-term projects. Its marketplace offerings include Upwork Basic, Upwork Plus, Upwork Business, Upwork Enterprise, and Upwork Payroll. The company was founded by Odysseas Tsatalos and Efstratios Karamanlakis in December 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Upwork Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upwork and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.