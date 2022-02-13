JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of ($0.01)-0.01 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.02. The company issued revenue guidance of $273-275 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $267.66 million.JFrog also updated its Q1 guidance to ($0.01)-0.01 EPS.

NASDAQ:FROG traded down $1.91 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $24.95. 1,408,746 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 760,667. JFrog has a twelve month low of $22.80 and a twelve month high of $70.82. The firm has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of -51.98 and a beta of 0.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $27.93 and its 200-day moving average is $33.25.

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.07. JFrog had a negative net margin of 23.78% and a negative return on equity of 6.58%. The business had revenue of $59.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.04) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that JFrog will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FROG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of JFrog from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of JFrog from $71.00 to $32.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of JFrog in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They issued a sector weight rating on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of JFrog from $44.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of JFrog from $55.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, JFrog currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $50.13.

In other JFrog news, CEO Ben Haim Shlomi sold 175,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.18, for a total value of $6,331,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 38.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of JFrog by 29.4% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 16,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $733,000 after acquiring an additional 3,659 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of JFrog during the third quarter worth approximately $230,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of JFrog by 22.0% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 1,591 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of JFrog by 147.1% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 45,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,508,000 after acquiring an additional 26,797 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of JFrog by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 115,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,435,000 after acquiring an additional 3,007 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.89% of the company’s stock.

JFrog Company Profile

JFrog Ltd. provides DevOps platform to achieve continuous software release management platform enabling organizations to deliver software updates across any system in the United States. Its platform acts as a bridge between software development and deployment, which enables organizations to build and release software faster and securely.

