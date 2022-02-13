JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $17.00 price objective on the transportation company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 11.99% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “JetBlue Airways incurred loss in fourth-quarter 2021. This was the eighth successive quarterly loss posted by the low-cost carrier. Due to the omicron-induced turbulence, JetBlue reduced its scheduled flights for the current quarter. Total revenues in first-quarter 2022 are forecast to decline in the 11-16% range from first-quarter 2019 levels. Average fuel cost per gallon in the March quarter is estimated to be $2.59, higher than the $2.37 reported in fourth-quarter 2021. Due to the capacity-cuts, non-fuel unit costs are expected to rise sharply, between 13 and 15%, in the March quarter. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for March quarter loss has widened to 79 cents from 52 cents, seven days ago. However, JetBlue’s efforts to modernize its fleet are encouraging. The company's efforts to reduce its debt load is also encouraging.”

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. MKM Partners downgraded shares of JetBlue Airways from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of JetBlue Airways from $28.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of JetBlue Airways from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 14th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of JetBlue Airways from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of JetBlue Airways from $20.00 to $19.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.12.

Shares of JBLU stock opened at $15.18 on Friday. JetBlue Airways has a 52-week low of $12.86 and a 52-week high of $21.96. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.83. The company has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.17 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.03.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The transportation company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.03. JetBlue Airways had a negative net margin of 3.01% and a negative return on equity of 21.65%. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.53) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 177.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that JetBlue Airways will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in JetBlue Airways by 148.3% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,093 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JetBlue Airways during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JetBlue Airways during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JetBlue Airways during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of JetBlue Airways during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.21% of the company’s stock.

JetBlue Airways Corp. provides air transportation services. It carries more than 30 million customers a year to 86 cities in the U.S., Caribbean, and Latin America with an average of 850 daily flights. The firm offers flights and tickets to more than 82 destinations, with accommodations such as free TV, free snacks, and most legroom.

