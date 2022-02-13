JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.65 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) to announce sales of $1.65 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for JetBlue Airways’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.67 billion and the lowest is $1.62 billion. JetBlue Airways posted sales of $733.00 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 125.1%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, April 26th.

On average, analysts expect that JetBlue Airways will report full-year sales of $8.72 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $8.35 billion to $9.00 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $9.89 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.17 billion to $10.50 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow JetBlue Airways.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The transportation company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. JetBlue Airways had a negative return on equity of 21.65% and a negative net margin of 3.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 177.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.53) EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays dropped their target price on JetBlue Airways from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on JetBlue Airways from $28.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. MKM Partners cut JetBlue Airways from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded JetBlue Airways from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded JetBlue Airways from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.12.

Shares of JetBlue Airways stock traded down $0.70 on Friday, reaching $15.18. The company had a trading volume of 12,281,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,174,424. The firm has a market cap of $4.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.17 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.83. JetBlue Airways has a 1 year low of $12.86 and a 1 year high of $21.96.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of JBLU. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in JetBlue Airways by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 686,899 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,237,000 after purchasing an additional 88,089 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new position in shares of JetBlue Airways in the 2nd quarter worth $98,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of JetBlue Airways by 1,062.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 409,703 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,126,000 after acquiring an additional 374,470 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of JetBlue Airways by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 662,295 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,113,000 after acquiring an additional 42,035 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of JetBlue Airways in the 2nd quarter worth $68,000. 76.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JetBlue Airways Corp. provides air transportation services. It carries more than 30 million customers a year to 86 cities in the U.S., Caribbean, and Latin America with an average of 850 daily flights. The firm offers flights and tickets to more than 82 destinations, with accommodations such as free TV, free snacks, and most legroom.

