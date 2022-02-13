Jeremy Townsend Purchases 10,000 Shares of PZ Cussons Plc (LON:PZC) Stock

PZ Cussons Plc (LON:PZC) insider Jeremy Townsend purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 201 ($2.72) per share, for a total transaction of £20,100 ($27,180.53).

PZC opened at GBX 208 ($2.81) on Friday. PZ Cussons Plc has a 52-week low of GBX 184.20 ($2.49) and a 52-week high of GBX 279.50 ($3.78). The firm has a market capitalization of £891.75 million and a PE ratio of -52.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.00, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.64. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 197.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 218.99.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of GBX 2.67 ($0.04) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a yield of 1.41%. PZ Cussons’s payout ratio is presently -1.45%.

PZC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of PZ Cussons in a report on Wednesday. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 300 ($4.06) price target on shares of PZ Cussons in a report on Wednesday, December 15th.

PZ Cussons Plc manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells personal care, home care, food and nutrition, and electrical products in Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and Africa. The company offers personal and beauty care products, including bar soaps, hand washes, gels, wipes, creams, shower gels, body mist, deodorants, bath infusions, skincare, haircare, and a range of foamburst products under the St.Tropez, Sanctuary Spa, Fudge Professional, Charles Worthington, Fudge Urban, Venus for You, Carex, Imperial Leather, Cussons Baby, Original Source, Premier Cool, Cussons Kids, Bayley's of Bond Street, and Robb brands.

