Jerash Holdings (US) (NASDAQ:JRSH) Price Target Raised to $12.00 at Lake Street Capital

Jerash Holdings (US) (NASDAQ:JRSH) had its price objective hoisted by equities research analysts at Lake Street Capital from $9.00 to $12.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Lake Street Capital’s target price indicates a potential upside of 87.50% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Aegis reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Jerash Holdings (US) in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Jerash Holdings (US) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.44.

NASDAQ JRSH opened at $6.40 on Friday. Jerash Holdings has a 52-week low of $5.75 and a 52-week high of $9.20. The company has a market capitalization of $78.94 million, a P/E ratio of 10.16 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.52 and a 200-day moving average of $7.09.

Jerash Holdings (US) (NASDAQ:JRSH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.03. Jerash Holdings (US) had a net margin of 5.96% and a return on equity of 12.24%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.01 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Jerash Holdings will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Warberg Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jerash Holdings (US) in the 3rd quarter worth about $67,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in Jerash Holdings (US) during the 2nd quarter valued at about $82,000. Aristides Capital LLC purchased a new position in Jerash Holdings (US) during the 3rd quarter valued at about $134,000. Skylands Capital LLC purchased a new position in Jerash Holdings (US) during the 3rd quarter valued at about $146,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jerash Holdings (US) in the 4th quarter worth approximately $200,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.96% of the company’s stock.

Jerash Holdings (US), Inc operates as a holding company. It engages in manufacturing customized ready-made outerwear from knitted fabric and exporting produced apparel for retailers such as Walmart, Costco, Sears, Hanes, Columbia, Land’s End, VF Corp., and Philip-Van Heusen. The firm offers trousers and urban styling outerwear and different types of natural and synthetic materials.

