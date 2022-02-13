Jerash Holdings (US) (NASDAQ:JRSH) Price Target Raised to $12.00 at Lake Street Capital

Jerash Holdings (US) (NASDAQ:JRSH) had its price objective hoisted by equities research analysts at Lake Street Capital from $9.00 to $12.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Lake Street Capital’s target price indicates a potential upside of 87.50% from the company’s current price.
Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Aegis reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Jerash Holdings (US) in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Jerash Holdings (US) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.44.
NASDAQ JRSH opened at $6.40 on Friday. Jerash Holdings has a 52-week low of $5.75 and a 52-week high of $9.20. The company has a market capitalization of $78.94 million, a P/E ratio of 10.16 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.52 and a 200-day moving average of $7.09.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Warberg Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jerash Holdings (US) in the 3rd quarter worth about $67,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in Jerash Holdings (US) during the 2nd quarter valued at about $82,000. Aristides Capital LLC purchased a new position in Jerash Holdings (US) during the 3rd quarter valued at about $134,000. Skylands Capital LLC purchased a new position in Jerash Holdings (US) during the 3rd quarter valued at about $146,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jerash Holdings (US) in the 4th quarter worth approximately $200,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.96% of the company’s stock.
Jerash Holdings (US) Company Profile
Jerash Holdings (US), Inc operates as a holding company. It engages in manufacturing customized ready-made outerwear from knitted fabric and exporting produced apparel for retailers such as Walmart, Costco, Sears, Hanes, Columbia, Land’s End, VF Corp., and Philip-Van Heusen. The firm offers trousers and urban styling outerwear and different types of natural and synthetic materials.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Jerash Holdings (US) (JRSH)
- 2 Tremendous Travel Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/7 – 2/11
- Can Uber (NYSE: UBER) Get Back On Track?
- The Institutions Are Buying Newell Brands, Maybe You Should Too
- Western Digital Stock is Ready to Pick Up
Receive News & Ratings for Jerash Holdings (US) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jerash Holdings (US) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.