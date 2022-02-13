Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Micro Focus International plc’s FY2024 Earnings (NYSE:MFGP)

Micro Focus International plc (NYSE:MFGP) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of Micro Focus International in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Brennan anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.25 per share for the year. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Investec upgraded Micro Focus International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Micro Focus International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday.

Shares of MFGP opened at $5.97 on Friday. Micro Focus International has a 52-week low of $4.32 and a 52-week high of $8.19. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.43.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. VIEX Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Micro Focus International by 1,440.6% in the 3rd quarter. VIEX Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,062,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,780,000 after purchasing an additional 993,546 shares during the period. 22NW LP grew its stake in Micro Focus International by 60.7% in the 2nd quarter. 22NW LP now owns 1,396,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,519,000 after purchasing an additional 527,589 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Micro Focus International by 3,374.8% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 423,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,307,000 after purchasing an additional 411,764 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its stake in Micro Focus International by 106.1% in the 2nd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 497,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,744,000 after purchasing an additional 255,972 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Micro Focus International by 135.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 428,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,225,000 after purchasing an additional 246,511 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.33% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 21st. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.203 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a yield of 4.1%. This is an increase from Micro Focus International’s previous annual dividend of $0.16.

Micro Focus International Company Profile

Micro Focus International Plc engages in the management of mature infrastructure software assets to organizations leverage value from their investments in IT infrastructure and business applications. It operates through the following segments: Micro Focus Product Portfolio and SUSE Product Portfolio.

