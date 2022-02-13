Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF) Shares Sold by Macquarie Group Ltd.

Macquarie Group Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF) by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 968 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Jefferies Financial Group were worth $228,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its stake in Jefferies Financial Group by 2.2% during the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 14,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $531,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR grew its stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 0.9% in the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 39,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,454,000 after buying an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 5.7% in the third quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank grew its stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 0.5% in the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 85,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,174,000 after buying an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 29.9% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. 68.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Jefferies Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Jefferies Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.80.

NYSE:JEF opened at $37.58 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.09 billion, a PE ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $37.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.27. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.08 and a 12-month high of $44.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. Jefferies Financial Group had a net margin of 20.46% and a return on equity of 16.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.11 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Jefferies Financial Group Inc. will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 11th. This is a positive change from Jefferies Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. Jefferies Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.31%.

In other Jefferies Financial Group news, Director Melissa Weiler purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $37.49 per share, with a total value of $149,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

About Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Investment Banking, Capital Markets, and Asset Management; Merchant Banking; and Corporate segments. The Investment Banking, Capital Markets, and Asset Management segment consists of investments in Jefferies Group.

