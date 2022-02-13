Jefferies Financial Group Comments on SL Green Realty Corp.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:SLG)

SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of SL Green Realty in a report issued on Tuesday, February 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Abramowitz now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will earn $1.69 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.76. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for SL Green Realty’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.69 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.74 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.74 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $6.87 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.81 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.82 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $7.19 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $8.65 EPS.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.59). The company had revenue of $150.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.02 million. SL Green Realty had a net margin of 53.29% and a return on equity of 8.92%. The company’s revenue was down 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.56 earnings per share.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of SL Green Realty from $83.48 to $87.60 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of SL Green Realty from $86.57 to $92.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. TheStreet downgraded shares of SL Green Realty from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of SL Green Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $79.36 to $84.51 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on SL Green Realty from $83.48 to $85.54 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.05.

Shares of NYSE:SLG opened at $77.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a current ratio of 2.43. SL Green Realty has a 1-year low of $59.89 and a 1-year high of $85.65. The company’s fifty day moving average is $76.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 1.50.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be issued a $0.311 dividend. This is an increase from SL Green Realty’s previous monthly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $3.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th. SL Green Realty’s payout ratio is presently 56.96%.

In related news, Director John H. Alschuler, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of SL Green Realty stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.96, for a total transaction of $449,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SLG. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SL Green Realty during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. AGF Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of SL Green Realty in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in SL Green Realty in the first quarter worth about $72,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SL Green Realty during the third quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in SL Green Realty by 129.6% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.39% of the company’s stock.

About SL Green Realty

SL Green Realty Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, management and operation of commercial and residential real estate properties. It operates through the Real Estate, and Debt & Preferred Equity Investments business segments.

