Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give Metro (ETR:B4B3) a €9.00 Price Target

Jefferies Financial Group set a €9.00 ($10.34) target price on Metro (ETR:B4B3) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on B4B3. Kepler Capital Markets set a €9.60 ($11.03) price target on Metro in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Barclays set a €10.00 ($11.49) price target on Metro in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Baader Bank set a €10.50 ($12.07) price target on Metro in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Warburg Research set a €10.20 ($11.72) price target on Metro in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €11.00 ($12.64) price target on Metro in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Metro has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €10.08 ($11.58).

Shares of B4B3 opened at €10.20 ($11.72) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $30.35 million and a PE ratio of -66.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is €10.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €11.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 268.16, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.40. Metro has a 1 year low of €9.40 ($10.80) and a 1 year high of €13.00 ($14.94).

Metro AG engages in the food wholesale business. It operates 678 wholesale stores under the METRO and MAKRO brands primarily serving the needs of hotels, restaurants, catering companies, and independent retailers, as well as service providers and authorities in Europe and Asia. The company also develops digital solutions and offers food delivery services.

