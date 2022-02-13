Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA) Shares Purchased by EPG Wealth Management LLC

EPG Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA) by 13.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,808 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,655 shares during the quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF were worth $693,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 3.0% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,554,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,020,000 after purchasing an additional 45,803 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 3.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,347,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,330,000 after purchasing an additional 161,476 shares during the period. Pacific Sun Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF during the third quarter worth about $610,000. Hamilton Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 3.1% during the third quarter. Hamilton Wealth LLC now owns 40,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,030,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, Means Investment CO. Inc. lifted its holdings in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 146.7% in the third quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 31,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,586,000 after acquiring an additional 18,792 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VNLA opened at $49.37 on Friday. Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF has a 12-month low of $49.31 and a 12-month high of $50.45. The business has a 50 day moving average of $49.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.89.

