Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG) Stock Holdings Lessened by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG) by 17.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,910 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,943 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Janus Henderson Group were worth $368,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 51,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,125,000 after acquiring an additional 4,748 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 136,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,631,000 after acquiring an additional 14,768 shares during the period. Ibex Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 104.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors now owns 17,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $720,000 after acquiring an additional 8,917 shares during the period. Capitolis Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,219,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 60.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.75% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Glenn S. Schafer sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.72, for a total transaction of $25,704.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard M. Weil sold 63,569 shares of Janus Henderson Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.12, for a total transaction of $2,296,112.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 64,769 shares of company stock worth $2,340,086. Insiders own 2.08% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on JHG shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Janus Henderson Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Macquarie cut shares of Janus Henderson Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Janus Henderson Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.38.

JHG stock opened at $33.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.97. The stock has a market cap of $5.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.42. Janus Henderson Group plc has a 52 week low of $27.96 and a 52 week high of $48.55.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $697.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $701.39 million. Janus Henderson Group had a net margin of 22.29% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Janus Henderson Group plc will post 3.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 11th. Janus Henderson Group’s payout ratio is presently 42.34%.

Janus Henderson Group Company Profile

Janus Henderson Group Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of asset management services. It offers investment solutions including equities, quantitative equities, fixed income, multi-asset and alternative asset class strategies. The company was founded on Jan 23, 1998 is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

