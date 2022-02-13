James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $205.75 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR) to announce sales of $205.75 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for James River Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $196.60 million and the highest is $214.90 million. James River Group reported sales of $194.19 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, February 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that James River Group will report full-year sales of $779.85 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $762.10 million to $797.60 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $879.55 million, with estimates ranging from $812.40 million to $946.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover James River Group.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on JRVR. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of James River Group from $47.00 to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of James River Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of James River Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $39.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of James River Group from $32.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of James River Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.00.

JRVR stock opened at $27.18 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. James River Group has a fifty-two week low of $24.43 and a fifty-two week high of $52.46. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.07. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of -6.68 and a beta of 0.41.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of JRVR. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of James River Group by 3.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,431,072 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $204,915,000 after buying an additional 187,807 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of James River Group by 101.7% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,756,572 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $103,427,000 after buying an additional 1,389,914 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of James River Group by 15.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,334,927 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $87,606,000 after purchasing an additional 318,455 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of James River Group by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,954,785 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $56,317,000 after purchasing an additional 7,985 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of James River Group by 5,456.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,684,794 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $48,538,000 after purchasing an additional 1,654,474 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.73% of the company’s stock.

James River Group Company Profile

James River Group Holdings Ltd. engages in the ownership and operation of a group of specialty insurance and reinsurance companies. It operates through the following segments: Excess and Surplus Lines, Specialty Admitted Insurance, Casualty Reinsurance, and Corporate and Other. The Excess and Surplus Lines segment offers E&S commercial lines liability and property insurance products.

