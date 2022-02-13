Jacobi Capital Management LLC Has $412,000 Position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 396 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $412,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IAU. MCF Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 489.5% in the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 843 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Gold Trust in the third quarter worth $28,000. Front Row Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Gold Trust in the second quarter worth $34,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Gold Trust in the third quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Gold Trust in the third quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IAU stock opened at $35.41 on Friday. iShares Gold Trust has a 12-month low of $31.94 and a 12-month high of $36.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $34.40 and a 200-day moving average of $34.19.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

