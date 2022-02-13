Jacobi Capital Management LLC Has $282,000 Stock Holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN) by 44.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,770 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF were worth $282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BKLN. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 170.3% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 14,125,010 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $312,304,000 after acquiring an additional 8,900,005 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 77.9% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,753,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $304,642,000 after buying an additional 6,023,000 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 58.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,753,722 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $216,045,000 after buying an additional 3,602,942 shares during the last quarter. Arch Capital Group LTD. increased its stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 150.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arch Capital Group LTD. now owns 5,663,824 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $125,312,000 after buying an additional 3,404,448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 338.1% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,274,531 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $50,290,000 after buying an additional 3,229,967 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco Senior Loan ETF alerts:

Shares of BKLN stock opened at $21.94 on Friday. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a 1 year low of $21.76 and a 1 year high of $22.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.08.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKLN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Senior Loan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Senior Loan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.