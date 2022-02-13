Jacobi Capital Management LLC Has $238,000 Holdings in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 209.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 390 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $238,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 10.4% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 13,141 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $7,441,000 after buying an additional 1,243 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 4.4% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,703 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $7,759,000 after buying an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 4.5% during the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 751 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $425,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the second quarter worth $264,000. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 1.1% during the second quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 13,060 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $7,395,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.77% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ORLY opened at $668.28 on Friday. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a one year low of $428.79 and a one year high of $710.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.57, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $670.86 and a 200-day moving average of $636.63. The company has a market cap of $45.03 billion, a PE ratio of 23.16, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.01.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The specialty retailer reported $7.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.05 by $1.59. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 15.85% and a return on equity of 3,880.90%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.40 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 29.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ORLY shares. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $796.00 to $837.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $715.00 to $780.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $650.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $690.00 to $715.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Edward Jones downgraded shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $699.72.

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, SVP Jeffrey Lynn Groves sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $638.52, for a total value of $255,408.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Carl David Wilbanks sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $645.95, for a total transaction of $3,229,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

O'Reilly Automotive Profile

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts; maintenance items comprising oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

