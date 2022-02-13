Jacobi Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) by 7.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,580 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 322 shares during the quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CF Industries during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CF Industries during the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CF Industries during the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of CF Industries during the third quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of CF Industries by 100.0% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.46% of the company’s stock.

In other CF Industries news, VP Bert A. Frost sold 26,890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $2,016,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Richard A. Hoker sold 71,545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.57, for a total value of $4,834,295.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 148,893 shares of company stock worth $10,250,066. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on CF shares. Citigroup boosted their price target on CF Industries from $69.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. StockNews.com lowered CF Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on CF Industries from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on CF Industries from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. The analyst cites the company’s disclosure that its Q4 is tracking better thanks to the strong global nitrogen market conditions. Jackson adds that even assuming a moderation from record prices, CF still seems to be pace for free cash flow well in excess of $10 per share, which should accelerate buybacks and provide more dry powder for investments. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered CF Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.58.

CF opened at $76.74 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $68.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.31. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.51 and a 12-month high of $77.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $16.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.61, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.04.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. CF Industries’s payout ratio is 86.96%.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of nitrogen fertilizer. The firm owns and operates nitrogen plants and serves agricultural and industrial customers through its distribution system. It operates through following segments: Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other.

