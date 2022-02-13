Jacobi Capital Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 373 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cedar Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Community Bank N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Field & Main Bank lifted its position in shares of Lam Research by 44.4% in the 3rd quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 65 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. 80.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lam Research alerts:

Shares of LRCX stock opened at $559.99 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $658.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $621.47. Lam Research Co. has a 52 week low of $501.67 and a 52 week high of $731.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.12 billion, a PE ratio of 17.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $8.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.51 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.41 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 27.78% and a return on equity of 78.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $6.03 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 32.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.69%.

In related news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 4,691 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $650.00, for a total transaction of $3,049,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $680.00, for a total transaction of $340,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,603 shares of company stock valued at $21,642,325 over the last 90 days. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Summit Insights cut shares of Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Lam Research from $680.00 to $777.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Lam Research from $765.00 to $760.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Lam Research from $755.00 to $730.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Lam Research from $750.00 to $725.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lam Research currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $719.30.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LRCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX).

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.