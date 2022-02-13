Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on JKHY. Raymond James lowered shares of Jack Henry & Associates from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $200.00 to $188.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Stephens started coverage on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set an equal weight rating and a $165.00 target price for the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a neutral rating and a $162.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Jack Henry & Associates presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $181.43.

Get Jack Henry & Associates alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:JKHY opened at $167.41 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $165.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $166.57. The firm has a market cap of $12.40 billion, a PE ratio of 38.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.60. Jack Henry & Associates has a 12-month low of $143.61 and a 12-month high of $179.98.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The technology company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.17. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.96% and a return on equity of 23.13%. The business had revenue of $493.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $467.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Jack Henry & Associates will post 4.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd were issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. Jack Henry & Associates’s payout ratio is currently 42.69%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. First National Bank of South Miami acquired a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 1,641.7% in the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 209 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 84.0% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 219 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 89.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Jack Henry & Associates

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations. It operates through the following segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The Core segment focuses on core information processing platforms to banks and credit unions, which consist of integrated applications required to process deposit, loan, and general ledger transactions, and maintain centralized customer or member information.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Jack Henry & Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack Henry & Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.