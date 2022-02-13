ITM Power Plc (LON:ITM) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of ITM Power Plc (LON:ITM) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 553.71 ($7.49).

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ITM shares. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 691 ($9.34) price target on shares of ITM Power in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ITM Power in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on ITM Power from GBX 500 ($6.76) to GBX 410 ($5.54) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on ITM Power from GBX 450 ($6.09) to GBX 475 ($6.42) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 300 ($4.06) target price on shares of ITM Power in a report on Friday, February 4th.

Get ITM Power alerts:

Shares of LON ITM traded up GBX 1.40 ($0.02) during trading on Friday, hitting GBX 261.40 ($3.53). The company had a trading volume of 3,091,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,904,794. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 340.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 406.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 5.59 and a current ratio of 5.94. ITM Power has a 12 month low of GBX 228.20 ($3.09) and a 12 month high of GBX 650 ($8.79). The firm has a market capitalization of £1.60 billion and a P/E ratio of -45.86.

ITM Power Plc designs, manufactures, and sells hydrogen energy systems for energy storage, transportation, and industrial sectors in the United Kingdom, Germany, France, Italy, the Netherlands, and the United States. It offers HGas for power-to-gas, clean fuel, and industrial hydrogen applications. The company is also involved in the research and development of scientific and engineering projects; development and manufacture of prototype products; and sale of electrolysis equipment and hydrogen storage solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ITM Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ITM Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.