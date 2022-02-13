Itaú Unibanco (NYSE:ITUB) Stock Rating Upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Itaú Unibanco (NYSE:ITUB) was upgraded by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a $5.00 price target on the bank’s stock.
Separately, Barclays initiated coverage on Itaú Unibanco in a research note on Monday, January 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $4.50 price target for the company.
ITUB opened at $5.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $49 billion, a PE ratio of 8.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.13 and a 200-day moving average of $4.65. Itaú Unibanco has a 52-week low of $3.60 and a 52-week high of $6.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63.
Itaú Unibanco Company Profile
Itaú Unibanco Holding SA provides financial products and services to individual and corporate clients in Brazil and abroad. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market and Corporation. The Retail Banking segment includes credit cards, asset management, insurance, pension plan and capitalization products, and a variety of credit products and services for individuals and small companies.
