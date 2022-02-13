Itaú Unibanco (NYSE:ITUB) Stock Rating Upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Itaú Unibanco (NYSE:ITUB) was upgraded by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a $5.00 price target on the bank’s stock.

Separately, Barclays initiated coverage on Itaú Unibanco in a research note on Monday, January 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $4.50 price target for the company.

Get Itaú Unibanco alerts:

ITUB opened at $5.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $49 billion, a PE ratio of 8.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.13 and a 200-day moving average of $4.65. Itaú Unibanco has a 52-week low of $3.60 and a 52-week high of $6.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ITUB. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Itaú Unibanco by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 172,951 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,524,000 after purchasing an additional 8,040 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 326,500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,877,000 after acquiring an additional 63,300 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Itaú Unibanco in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $171,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 702,283 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,221,000 after acquiring an additional 5,732 shares during the period. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Itaú Unibanco in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $98,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.18% of the company’s stock.

Itaú Unibanco Company Profile

Itaú Unibanco Holding SA provides financial products and services to individual and corporate clients in Brazil and abroad. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market and Corporation. The Retail Banking segment includes credit cards, asset management, insurance, pension plan and capitalization products, and a variety of credit products and services for individuals and small companies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Itaú Unibanco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Itaú Unibanco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.