Isoray (NYSEAMERICAN:ISR) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Isoray (NYSEAMERICAN:ISR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “IsoRay, Inc. is a medical technology company that produces therapeutic radioactive isotopes. Through its subsidiary, IsoRay Medical, Inc., develops, manufactures and sells isotope-based medical products and devices for the treatment of cancer and other malignant diseases. The Company is engaged in the production and sales of Cesium-131 (Cs-131) brachytherapy seeds. Brachytherapy seeds are small devices containing a therapeutic dose of radiation used in an interstitial radiation procedure. The brachytherapy procedure places radioactive seeds as close as possible to (in or near) the cancerous tumor. The Cs-131 includes radioisotope in the treatment of all malignant tumors, such as prostate cancer, brain cancer, breast cancer, colorectal cancer, gynecological cancer, lung cancer, liver cancer, ocular melanoma and pancreatic cancer. The Company’s Proxcelan Cesium-131 seed is classified as a Class II device. The Company competes with Varian Medical Systems, Siemens Healthcare, Elekta AB and Accuray Incorporated. “

Shares of ISR stock opened at $0.38 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $53.39 million, a PE ratio of -7.52 and a beta of 0.92. Isoray has a 1-year low of $0.32 and a 1-year high of $1.80.

Isoray (NYSEAMERICAN:ISR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The healthcare company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01). Isoray had a negative net margin of 48.05% and a negative return on equity of 9.19%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Isoray will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Isoray by 150.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 35,000 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 21,000 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in Isoray by 6,146.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 42,476 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 41,796 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Isoray during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Isoray by 3,364.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 76,224 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 74,024 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Isoray by 300.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 99,229 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 74,426 shares in the last quarter. 11.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Isoray Company Profile

IsoRay, Inc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of isotope-based medical products and devices. The firm focuses on the treatment of cancer and other malignant diseases. Its core product is Cesium-131, a radioisotope for the treatment of malignant tumors.

