iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA) Shares Purchased by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA) by 16.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 116,405 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,624 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF were worth $3,970,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 78.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 91.2% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 16,780.0% in the second quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 2,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 2,517 shares during the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 337.9% in the second quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 1,960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $124,000.

Get iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF alerts:

Shares of BATS:IFRA opened at $36.23 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $37.08 and its 200 day moving average is $36.45.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IFRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.