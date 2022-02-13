iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) Shares Acquired by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) by 28.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,328,604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 293,379 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF were worth $214,809,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of IBB. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 25.9% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,626,817 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $263,024,000 after purchasing an additional 334,719 shares in the last quarter. Atom Investors LP boosted its position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 312.8% in the second quarter. Atom Investors LP now owns 232,862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,108,000 after acquiring an additional 176,449 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $20,750,000. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $12,686,000. Finally, Aristides Capital LLC raised its holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 1,003.4% in the second quarter. Aristides Capital LLC now owns 48,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,945,000 after buying an additional 44,150 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.44% of the company’s stock.

IBB opened at $130.07 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $141.70 and its 200-day moving average is $155.83. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF has a 52-week low of $122.50 and a 52-week high of $177.37.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 14th were paid a $0.041 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 13th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.13%.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF Company Profile

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

