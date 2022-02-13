iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) Shares Acquired by Voya Investment Management LLC

Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 266,892 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,947 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $13,571,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 23.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,288,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,778,000 after purchasing an additional 1,737,463 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 27.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,451,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,665,000 after purchasing an additional 1,620,804 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 35,873.5% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,349,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,597,000 after purchasing an additional 1,345,257 shares during the period. 55I LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 27.0% in the third quarter. 55I LLC now owns 3,917,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,225,000 after purchasing an additional 833,787 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 8.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,021,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,603,000 after purchasing an additional 801,802 shares during the period.

EFV opened at $52.54 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 1-year low of $49.15 and a 1-year high of $59.57. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $51.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.58.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

