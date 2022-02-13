iShares JPX-Nikkei 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:JPXN) Stake Raised by Flow Traders U.S. LLC

Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its holdings in iShares JPX-Nikkei 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:JPXN) by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 91,175 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,404 shares during the quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned 0.08% of iShares JPX-Nikkei 400 ETF worth $6,840,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in iShares JPX-Nikkei 400 ETF by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 66,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,765,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares JPX-Nikkei 400 ETF by 107.9% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 58,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,237,000 after purchasing an additional 30,543 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in iShares JPX-Nikkei 400 ETF by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 919 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in iShares JPX-Nikkei 400 ETF by 93.2% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new position in iShares JPX-Nikkei 400 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $65,000.

NYSEARCA:JPXN opened at $67.67 on Friday. iShares JPX-Nikkei 400 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $65.76 and a fifty-two week high of $79.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $69.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.47.

iShares Japan Large-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P/TOPIX 150 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P/TOPIX 150 (the Index). The Index is comprised of approximately 70% of the market value of the Japanese equity market.

