iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGIB) Trading Up 0.6%

iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGIB)’s stock price were up 0.6% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $56.90 and last traded at $56.85. Approximately 1,603,470 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 22% from the average daily volume of 2,046,696 shares. The stock had previously closed at $56.53.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $58.47 and a 200 day moving average of $59.59.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.