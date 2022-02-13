IQ Chaikin US Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:CLRG) Stock Price Down 1.2%

IQ Chaikin US Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:CLRG)’s stock price dropped 1.2% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $34.12 and last traded at $34.12. Approximately 212 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 7,161 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.54.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $34.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.75.

