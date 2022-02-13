Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IIM) Shares Sold by Rivernorth Capital Management LLC

Rivernorth Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IIM) by 94.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 40,956 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 720,984 shares during the period. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust were worth $668,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $61,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust by 46.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,258 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,358 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $196,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 12,898 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,115 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 856 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.76% of the company’s stock.

IIM stock opened at $15.11 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.44. Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust has a 52 week low of $14.74 and a 52 week high of $17.29.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.064 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $0.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.08%.

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust Profile

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

