Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals (NYSE:VGM) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.05

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals (NYSE:VGM) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0521 per share by the investment management company on Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th.
Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals has decreased its dividend payment by 5.3% over the last three years.
NYSE:VGM opened at $12.13 on Friday. Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals has a 1-year low of $12.10 and a 1-year high of $14.36. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.66.
Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals Company Profile
Invesco Trust For Investment Grade Municipals is a closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to provide common shareholders with a high level of current income exempt from federal income taxes, consistent with preservation of capital. The company was founded on January 24, 1992 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.
