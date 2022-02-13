Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals (NYSE:VGM) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.05

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals (NYSE:VGM) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0521 per share by the investment management company on Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th.

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals has decreased its dividend payment by 5.3% over the last three years.

NYSE:VGM opened at $12.13 on Friday. Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals has a 1-year low of $12.10 and a 1-year high of $14.36. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.66.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals (NYSE:VGM) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 354,150 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,691 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.65% of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals worth $4,965,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.92% of the company’s stock.

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals Company Profile

Invesco Trust For Investment Grade Municipals is a closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to provide common shareholders with a high level of current income exempt from federal income taxes, consistent with preservation of capital. The company was founded on January 24, 1992 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

