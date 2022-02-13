Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF (NASDAQ:PSCI) Short Interest Up 133.3% in January

Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF (NASDAQ:PSCI) was the target of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, an increase of 133.3% from the January 15th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

PSCI opened at $87.83 on Friday. Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF has a 12 month low of $85.13 and a 12 month high of $104.14. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.65.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF by 88.6% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 479 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 23,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,194,000 after buying an additional 1,796 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF by 50.9% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,000 after buying an additional 1,860 shares during the period. Finally, LWS Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. LWS Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 94,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,321,000 after buying an additional 1,911 shares during the period.

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Industrials Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped Industrials Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of common stocks of the United States industrial companies.

