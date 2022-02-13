Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD) Shares Sold by Natixis

Natixis decreased its position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,021 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,137 shares during the quarter. Natixis’ holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF were worth $1,271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SPHD. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 1,363.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 5,440 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 166.9% in the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 19,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $871,000 after purchasing an additional 12,355 shares during the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $256,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Finally, Shilanski & Associates Inc. increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 49.0% in the second quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 214,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,443,000 after purchasing an additional 70,470 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF stock opened at $45.14 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF has a 52 week low of $39.27 and a 52 week high of $46.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $45.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.05.

