Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD) Shares Sold by Natixis

Natixis decreased its position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,021 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,137 shares during the quarter. Natixis’ holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF were worth $1,271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SPHD. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 1,363.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 5,440 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 166.9% in the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 19,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $871,000 after purchasing an additional 12,355 shares during the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $256,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Finally, Shilanski & Associates Inc. increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 49.0% in the second quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 214,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,443,000 after purchasing an additional 70,470 shares during the last quarter.
Shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF stock opened at $45.14 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF has a 52 week low of $39.27 and a 52 week high of $46.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $45.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.05.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (SPHD)
- 2 Tremendous Travel Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/7 – 2/11
- Can Uber (NYSE: UBER) Get Back On Track?
- The Institutions Are Buying Newell Brands, Maybe You Should Too
- Western Digital Stock is Ready to Pick Up
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD).
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.