Invesco Ltd. Sells 96,183 Shares of Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC)

Invesco Ltd. decreased its stake in Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,524,058 shares of the company’s stock after selling 96,183 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned 0.09% of Visteon worth $238,247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators grew its holdings in shares of Visteon by 64.0% in the 3rd quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Visteon in the 2nd quarter valued at about $98,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new stake in Visteon in the 3rd quarter valued at about $119,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Visteon by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in Visteon by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 2,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on VC. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Visteon from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Visteon from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Visteon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Visteon from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $114.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $120.00.

Shares of VC opened at $94.23 on Friday. Visteon Co. has a 12 month low of $91.59 and a 12 month high of $142.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $108.92 and its 200-day moving average is $109.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of 95.18 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Visteon Corp. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of electronics products, automotive vehicles and supplies automotive parts. Its products include Instrument Clusters, Information Displays,Telematics Solutions, Head-Up Displays, Domain Controller and DriveCore Autonomous. The company was founded on January 5, 2000 and is headquartered in Van Buren Township, MI.

