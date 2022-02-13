Invesco Ltd. Reduces Position in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Invesco Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,936,504 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 42,958 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $230,694,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXPD. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 251,738 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $19,107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 31,247 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,956,000 after acquiring an additional 3,567 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $264,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 47.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,151,333 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $145,758,000 after acquiring an additional 368,421 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 51.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,388 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $556,000 after acquiring an additional 1,494 shares during the period. 90.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Benjamin G. Clark sold 7,602 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.69, for a total value of $993,505.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Eugene K. Alger sold 11,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.50, for a total transaction of $1,477,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on EXPD. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $118.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Expeditors International of Washington from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $110.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $116.50.

Shares of NASDAQ EXPD opened at $107.22 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $18.16 billion, a PE ratio of 15.86 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $123.37 and a 200 day moving average of $123.40. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a one year low of $91.10 and a one year high of $137.80.

Expeditors International of Washington Profile

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc engages in the provision of global logistics services. The firm offers airfreight, ocean freight and ocean and customs brokerage and other services. It also provides customer solutions such as order management, time-definite transportation, warehousing and distribution, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance and customized logistics solutions.

